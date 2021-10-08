Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir welcome first child

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are now parents to a baby girl.

“So happy to announce the arrival of my daughter who is half me and half the one I love,” Falak wrote, sharing an adorable photo of their daughter’s hand. “Introducing Alyna Falak.”

The couple had been treating their fans and followers to the preparations for their little girl’s arrival. They have set up a separate room for her done in pink and white.

Falak has expressed his gratitude to everyone for remembering the couple in their prayers and sending best wishes their way.

Falak announced in June that they would welcome their first child soon. Before that they had been teasing their followers with cryptic posts.

Sarah and Falak are one of the most popular celebrity couples in Pakistan. They were married in May 2020.

