Thursday, October 21, 2021  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sania Mirza will ‘disappear’ from social media

Can you guess why?

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Sania Mirza

No film or drama can match the level of hype that a Pakistan-India cricket face-off generates alone. Apart from stadiums bursting at the seams to the crowds not holding back their madness, these matches are played out with equal craze on social media too.

And who can understand being torn between the two sides better than a tennis player across the border who is married to a cricketer from Pakistan?

Sania Mirza, wife of Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, recently turned to Instagram to share her plans for the big day. Pakistan and India are all set to swing bats and roll balls against each other on October 24, Sunday, and supporters from both sides have already started locking horns on social media.

Sania Mirza, who may not have had a good experience during these matches in the past, has decided to take a break from her social accounts on Sunday. 

“Me disappearing from social media and toxicity on India vs Pakistan match day,” Sania wrote, sharing a short filtered video that shows her disappearing into a smoke of pink flecks. “Bye bye.”

Sania Mirza’s Instagram is full of fun videos and posts, especially her dance videos with friends. She often shares photos with her son Izhaan and some of her workout sessions. 

Sania and Shoaib have been married for 11 years. Their son Izhaan was born in October 2018.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
sania mirza
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sania mirza, t20 world cup, pakistan and india
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Falak Shabir reveals meaning of daughter’s name Alyana
Falak Shabir reveals meaning of daughter’s name Alyana
Dear Pakistanis, Jemima needs your help again
Dear Pakistanis, Jemima needs your help again
Aryan Khan to stay in jail as court rejects bail
Aryan Khan to stay in jail as court rejects bail
Indian brand pulls 'Diwali' ad with Urdu title after backlash
Indian brand pulls ‘Diwali’ ad with Urdu title after backlash
Mansha Pasha celebrates her ‘special day’ with Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha celebrates her ‘special day’ with Jibran Nasir
Cinemas reopening: Films to watch this week
Cinemas reopening: Films to watch this week
Ali Azmat under fire for ridiculing Noor Jehan
Ali Azmat under fire for ridiculing Noor Jehan
Sania Mirza will ‘disappear’ from social media
Sania Mirza will ‘disappear’ from social media
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.