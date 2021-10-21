Sania Mirza will ‘disappear’ from social media

No film or drama can match the level of hype that a Pakistan-India cricket face-off generates alone. Apart from stadiums bursting at the seams to the crowds not holding back their madness, these matches are played out with equal craze on social media too.

And who can understand being torn between the two sides better than a tennis player across the border who is married to a cricketer from Pakistan?

Sania Mirza, wife of Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, recently turned to Instagram to share her plans for the big day. Pakistan and India are all set to swing bats and roll balls against each other on October 24, Sunday, and supporters from both sides have already started locking horns on social media.

Sania Mirza, who may not have had a good experience during these matches in the past, has decided to take a break from her social accounts on Sunday.

“Me disappearing from social media and toxicity on India vs Pakistan match day,” Sania wrote, sharing a short filtered video that shows her disappearing into a smoke of pink flecks. “Bye bye.”

Sania Mirza’s Instagram is full of fun videos and posts, especially her dance videos with friends. She often shares photos with her son Izhaan and some of her workout sessions.

Sania and Shoaib have been married for 11 years. Their son Izhaan was born in October 2018.

