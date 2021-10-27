Sania Mirza ‘rescues’ Mohammad Hafeez in UAE

Mohammad Hafeez was going to get in trouble with his wife but Sania Mirza saved the day.

A week before Pakistan and India came face to face on the pitch, Sania had announced that she would disappear from social media on the big day to avoid toxicity and abuse. As nothing can beat the hype that a Pakistan-India cricket face-off generates, Sania might have had some bad experiences in the past during these matches.

The tennis player may not have much to share on social media these days, but former captain Hafeez’s post proves she just saved the day in the UAE.

“Happy birthday to my wife Nazia Hafeez,” he tweeted. “I forgot but thanks to rescue angel Sania Mirza for arranging the birthday cake on time.”

Happy birthday to my wife @naziahafeez8 i forgot but thanks to rescue angel @MirzaSania to arrange birthday cake on time. pic.twitter.com/jDSCLtyV8l — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 26, 2021

Sania too shared a photo with Sania and Hassan Ali’s wife Samiya in her Instagram stories.

Photo: Instagram/Sania Mirza

Mohammad Hafeez and Nazia tied the knot in 2007. She runs a boutique, Mastani.

