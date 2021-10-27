Wednesday, October 27, 2021  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1443
Entertainment

Sania Mirza ‘rescues’ Mohammad Hafeez in UAE

Hafeez calls her a 'rescue angel'

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Oct 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Mohammad Hafeez was going to get in trouble with his wife but Sania Mirza saved the day.

A week before Pakistan and India came face to face on the pitch, Sania had announced that she would disappear from social media on the big day to avoid toxicity and abuse. As nothing can beat the hype that a Pakistan-India cricket face-off generates, Sania might have had some bad experiences in the past during these matches. 

The tennis player may not have much to share on social media these days, but former captain Hafeez’s post proves she just saved the day in the UAE.

“Happy birthday to my wife Nazia Hafeez,” he tweeted. “I forgot but thanks to rescue angel Sania Mirza for arranging the birthday cake on time.”

Sania too shared a photo with Sania and Hassan Ali’s wife Samiya in her Instagram stories.

Sania Mirza rescues Muhammad Hafeez in UAE
Photo: Instagram/Sania Mirza

Mohammad Hafeez and Nazia tied the knot in 2007. She runs a boutique, Mastani.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.


