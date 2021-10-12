Sajal in party mood after Yumna Zaidi’s double LSA win

Yumna Zaidi became the talk of the town after she swept two Best Actor trophies at the 20th Lux Style Awards on Saturday.

Yumna won both the Critics and Viewer’s Choice awards at the ceremony for her role of Mahjabeen in drama serial Pyar ke Sadqay. Bilal Abbas, who played the lead (Abdullah) opposite Yumna, was awarded the Best Actor (Critics) award.

Soon after clips showing the two receiving their awards made their way to social media, fans and followers rejoiced at their victory. Yumna and Bilal had already been the favourites since the nominations were out.

Sajal Ali, who didn’t attend this year’s LSAs, shared a photo of Yumna holding her trophies and expressed delight at her double win.

“Congratulations, Yumna,” wrote Sajal. “Ab tou party banti hai yaar.” (It’s time to party).

Photo: Instagram/Sajal Ali

Saba Qamar, Minal Khan, Zahid Ahmed, Yashma Gill, Nimra Khan and Zara Noor Abbas have congratulated Yumna as well. Zahid remarked that “the award reached its true destination”.

Yumna called her win “an overwhelming moment” and said that 2021 has been a lucky year for her.

Pyar ke Sadqay starred Omair Rana and Atiqa Odho in key roles. It was written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Farooq Rind.

At the event, Yumna turned heads with her choice of attire as well, which was a black silk gown by Asim Jofa.

The 20th edition of the Lux Style Awards was held in Karachi on Saturday. It featured performances by Resham, Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat.

The event was hosted by Ayesha Omar and Ahmad Ali Butt.

