Sajal, Bilal Abbas’ film first to be released after pandemic

Khel Khel Mein, starring Sajal Ali and Bilal Abbas Khan, is the first Pakistani film to be released in cinemas after pandemic.

On October 15, the National Command and Operations Centre decided to reopen cinemas for fully vaccinated people and with strict SOP implementation. But when most cinemas shared their long-awaited line-up, people were a little disappointed as there were no local films slated for immediate release.

Although filmmaker Abu Aleeha confirmed that his film Sheenogai, starring stunt biker Marina Syed, will be the first to hit cinemas, Filmwala Pictures and Sajal have announced that Khel Khel Mein is the first movie to be released after cinemas reopened last week.

“Thank you to all our fans for being so patient,” Sajal wrote, sharing a poster. “Filmwala Pictures is excited to announce the first Pakistani film to be released post Covid-19 and upon opening of cinemas nationwide.”

Khel Khel Mein is set to hit the screen on November 19, 2021.

Sajal has promised that the “wait will be worth it”.

“Watch how love overcomes power and how creative ideas by the youth have the power to change minds.”

Filmwala Pictures has confirmed the same on Instagram.

According to director Nabeel Qureshi, Khel Khel Mein was shot in 50 days. Sajal and Bilal had announced the project in February and wrapped the shoot in July.

Khel Khel Mein is produced by Nabeel himself and Fiza Ali Meerza. They have delivered several hit films, including Na Maloom Afraad 1 and 2, and Load Wedding.

It is Sajal and Bilal’s first movie together.

Apart from Khel Khel Mein, Aleeha’s highly anticipated crime thriller Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer is expected to be released in December. It will feature Yasir Hussain as the antagonist and Ayesha Omar will be playing a police officer.

Aleeha’s zombie film Udham Patakh will be screened on December 3.

