Saturday, October 30, 2021  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sajal, Bilal Abbas’ film first to be released after pandemic

Khel Khel Mein is their first movie together

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Sajal Ali

Khel Khel Mein, starring Sajal Ali and Bilal Abbas Khan, is the first Pakistani film to be released in cinemas after pandemic.

On October 15, the National Command and Operations Centre decided to reopen cinemas for fully vaccinated people and with strict SOP implementation. But when most cinemas shared their long-awaited line-up, people were a little disappointed as there were no local films slated for immediate release. 

Although filmmaker Abu Aleeha confirmed that his film Sheenogai, starring stunt biker Marina Syed, will be the first to hit cinemas, Filmwala Pictures and Sajal have announced that Khel Khel Mein is the first movie to be released after cinemas reopened last week.

“Thank you to all our fans for being so patient,” Sajal wrote, sharing a poster. “Filmwala Pictures is excited to announce the first Pakistani film to be released post Covid-19 and upon opening of cinemas nationwide.”

Khel Khel Mein is set to hit the screen on November 19, 2021.

Sajal has promised that the “wait will be worth it”.

“Watch how love overcomes power and how creative ideas by the youth have the power to change minds.”

Filmwala Pictures has confirmed the same on Instagram.

According to director Nabeel Qureshi, Khel Khel Mein was shot in 50 days. Sajal and Bilal had announced the project in February and wrapped the shoot in July.

Khel Khel Mein is produced by Nabeel himself and Fiza Ali Meerza. They have delivered several hit films, including Na Maloom Afraad 1 and 2, and Load Wedding.

It is Sajal and Bilal’s first movie together.

Apart from Khel Khel Mein, Aleeha’s highly anticipated crime thriller Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer is expected to be released in December. It will feature Yasir Hussain as the antagonist and Ayesha Omar will be playing a police officer.

Aleeha’s zombie film Udham Patakh will be screened on December 3.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bilal Abbas Sajal Ali
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sajal ali, sajal aly, bilal abbas khan, khel khel mein
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sania Mirza ‘rescues’ Mohammad Hafeez in UAE
Sania Mirza ‘rescues’ Mohammad Hafeez in UAE
Suhana Khan’s first post after brother Aryan granted bail
Suhana Khan’s first post after brother Aryan granted bail
Mahira Khan, Ayesha Omar stun at Filmfare Middle East
Mahira Khan, Ayesha Omar stun at Filmfare Middle East
Bollywood steals Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s qawwali again
Bollywood steals Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s qawwali again
Gigi Hadid reportedly splits from Zayn after he ‘hits’ mother
Gigi Hadid reportedly splits from Zayn after he ‘hits’ mother
Rakhi Sawant chilling with Pakistani ‘superstars’ in Dubai
Rakhi Sawant chilling with Pakistani ‘superstars’ in Dubai
Sajal, Bilal Abbas’ film first to be released after pandemic
Sajal, Bilal Abbas’ film first to be released after pandemic
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.