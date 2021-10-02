Saheefa Jabbar opens up on her corrective surgery

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak is known for using social media to start conversations on topics that are rather not taken up or simply brushed under the rug. Be it problematic portrayal of women on television or how celebrities can make a difference by auctioning off their old clothes and donating proceeds to charity, Saheefa’s posts often come with an important message.

This time she has tackled the elephant in the room: cosmetic surgery. Even today, most stars who choose to go under the knife prefer to not speak of it publicly though many have opened up on their procedures going wrong and how that either jeopardised or ended their career.

“I had a deviated septum,” Saheefa posted. “The doctors told us we’d need to operate on the nose and surgically fix the bone.”

A deviated septum is a condition in which the cartilage, which divides the nostrils, is uneven and makes breathing difficult. Saheefa said she was always afraid of going under the knife and the thought of removing a part of her face cosmetically “freaked her out”. She did not want to get it done then and it took her 11 years to make a decision.

“Over the years this protrusion in my nose has given me bleeds, an excessively dry nostril, infections in the winters, and worst of all, a breathing problem.”

Last year her breathing problem became severe and Saheefa finally decided to have her surgery done.

“So, I did the surgery two months ago,” said Saheefa. “Alhamdulillah, it went perfectly fine.”



After the surgery

The procedure confirmed Saheefa’s fears. “Everything about it was painful and uncomfortable and scary.” Although the procedure wasn’t complicated, breathing was difficult for her for a couple of weeks.

“I had to stay glued to my bed.”

According to the actor, the stigmas attached to cosmetic procedures, irrespective of the purpose, make them a taboo in Pakistan.

“It isn’t always about beautification,” Saheefa said. “There are a good number of cases when it’s about alleviating pain and improving health.” People should educate themselves before jumping to conclusions and making assumptions.

“It took eleven years of courage to get to this point, but I’m glad that I did it now, and can at least breathe normally.”



Priyanka Chopra’s botched-up nose procedure

Saheefa has highlighted an important issue. Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has on many occasions, including in her memoir Unfinished, shared her experience of getting a corrective surgery for a complication someone with asthma cannot ignore. But after it was botched up, she had to go under the knife several times to fix the damage to her nose.

She recalls: “While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn’t me anymore.”

Cosmetic surgeries meant for “beautification” often result in permanent disfigurement and painful complications.

