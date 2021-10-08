Sadia Khan delighted after Aishwarya Rai calls her ‘beautiful’

It looks like October is here to bring celebrities from Pakistan and India together.

Just a day after Komal Aziz shared a photo with Sanjay Dutt from the United States, Sadia Khan posted a selfie with Aishwarya Rai.

“Just bumped into the prettiest and most humbled lady on this earth,” Sadia wrote, sharing a photo that shows her with Aishwarya. Sadia remarked that now she knows she is “beautiful” because Aishwarya called her so.

Photo: Instagram/Sadia Khan

Sadia’s Instagram stories suggest that she is on vacation in Dubai. According to several Indian news outlets, Aishwarya is in Dubai too after walking the runway at the Paris Fashion Week.

Sadia Khan is best known for her performance in the first two seasons of Khuda aur Muhabbat. She played the lead opposite Imran Abbas.

