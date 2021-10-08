Friday, October 8, 2021  | 30 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sadia Khan delighted after Aishwarya Rai calls her ‘beautiful’

They reportedly met in Dubai

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Sadia Khan

It looks like October is here to bring celebrities from Pakistan and India together.

Just a day after Komal Aziz shared a photo with Sanjay Dutt from the United States, Sadia Khan posted a selfie with Aishwarya Rai. 

“Just bumped into the prettiest and most humbled lady on this earth,” Sadia wrote, sharing a photo that shows her with Aishwarya. Sadia remarked that now she knows she is “beautiful” because Aishwarya called her so.

Sadia Khan meets Aishwarya Rai
Photo: Instagram/Sadia Khan

Sadia’s Instagram stories suggest that she is on vacation in Dubai. According to several Indian news outlets, Aishwarya is in Dubai too after walking the runway at the Paris Fashion Week.

 
 
 

Sadia Khan is best known for her performance in the first two seasons of Khuda aur Muhabbat. She played the lead opposite Imran Abbas.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aishwarya Rai Sadia Khan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sadia khan, aishwarya rai
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Komal Aziz ‘runs into’ Sanjay Dutt in US
Komal Aziz ‘runs into’ Sanjay Dutt in US
PM's documentary premieres with Abrar dance numbers night before funeral
PM’s documentary premieres with Abrar dance numbers night before funeral
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir welcome first child
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir welcome first child
Hrithik supports SRK’s son as court orders jail remand
Hrithik supports SRK’s son as court orders jail remand
Mahira Khan responds to comparison with Sridevi
Mahira Khan responds to comparison with Sridevi
Sadia Khan delighted after Aishwarya Rai calls her ‘beautiful’
Sadia Khan delighted after Aishwarya Rai calls her ‘beautiful’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.