Saddest news: Celebrities mourn Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s death

The nuclear scientist passed away at 85

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Listen to the story
Celebrities have expressed grief at the death of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan known as the “father of Pakistan’s atomic bomb”.  “Woke up to the saddest news possible,” Sana Javed wrote. “Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, who helped Pakistan become a nuclear state, who gave his life to the cause, who was among the most respected Pakistanis, passed away.” Sana called Dr AQ Khan the “real hero and saviour”. Photo: Instagram/Sana Javed Dr AQ Khan was rushed to a private hospital Sunday morning after his health worsened. Although the doctors tried their best to save his life, he didn’t survive. Soon after Dr AQ Khan’s death was announced, social media streamed with grief and anecdotes of the scientist’s remarkable achievements. He is credited with making Pakistan’s defence “impregnable”. “Thank you for your services, sir,” said Saba Qamar. “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.” Photo: Instagram/Saba Qamar إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رٰجِعونَSaddened to hear about the loss of Dr #AbdulQadeerKhan. He was a patriot and the nation will always be indebted to him for his services to our country. pic.twitter.com/QHXKicUjLd— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 10, 2021 We are a nuke-power today only because of AQ Khan. Forever indebted. Khuda Hafiz, Mohsin-e-Pakistan. May Allah grant you higher place in Jannah tul Firdous. Aameen🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XejxdFkA6K— Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) October 10, 2021 His contributions made us stand proud and strong. We are forever indebted to you #DrAbdulQadeerKhan pic.twitter.com/UBGSwAWZEC— Ahsan Khan (@Ahsankhanuk) October 10, 2021 Others who mourned his death are Imran Abbas, Khaled Anam, and Minal Khan. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑰𝑴𝑹𝑨𝑵 𝑨𝑩𝑩𝑨𝑺 (@imranabbas.official) Dr AQ Khan’s funeral prayers will be offered at 3pm today at the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
abdul qadeer khan
