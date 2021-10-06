Russian actor, director on ISS for first film in space

A Russian actor, Yulia Peresild, and a film producer, Klim Shipenko, just docked at the International Space Station or ISS to shoot scenes for the first feature-length film in space named ‘The Challenge’.

The 37-year-old actor and 38-year-old director are accompanied by a veteran Russian astronaut Anton Shkaplerov aboard a Soyuz rocket launched on Tuesday.

Constituting the first multi-person film crew to visit the ISS, they are in a race to outpace a Hollywood project announced last year and led by Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman. They intended to shoot a movie to be filmed in space, with NASA’s cooperation aboard an Elon Musk SpaceX vehicle.

Since the space race began in the early 1960s, Russia has a string of ‘firsts’ under its belt: the first dog, the first man, the first woman, and the first satellite.

If the project finishes on time, Russia will once again beat the US in the space race by making the first movie shot in orbit.

“Everything was new to us today. Every 30 seconds brought us something entirely new. And we’ve just met the rest of the crew, the cosmonauts and astronauts who had been living onboard the station for some time now. But I’m still in a dream. I still feel that it’s all just a dream and I’m asleep,” Peresild said during a brief televised hookup with Mission Control in Moscow.

Director Klim Shipenko had a challenging flight in a small capsule because his height is 1.9 meters. He said he is looking forward to a Mars-based sequel.

‘The Challenge’ will tell the story of a surgeon, played by Peresild, who has to rush to the space station to save a crew member who needs an urgent operation in orbit.

Other cosmonauts will also assist and act as part of the film crew since their resources are more limited in the space station.

After 12 days in space, they are set to return to Earth on October 16 with another Russian cosmonaut.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the mission will contribute to showcasing Russia’s achievements in space.

“We have been pioneers in space and maintained a confident position,” Peskov said.

“Such missions that help advertise our achievements and space exploration, in general, are great for the country.” The project will become a clear example of the fact that spaceflights are gradually becoming available not only for professionals but also for an increasingly wider range of those interested, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

