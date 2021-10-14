Real-life Squid Game coming to South Korea

A hotel in South Korea has announced that it will be conducting a real-life version of Netflix’s highly popular show Squid Game this month, according to reports by Korean media.

Netflix has claimed that the dystopian South Korean thriller has become its most successful series launch ever. Squid Games follows the story of severely debt-ridden individuals who are forced to compete in a series of children’s games which turn deadly. Many of the participants return voluntarily as the winning prize ($38 million) could be their only chance of survival. The series comprises nine episodes.

But if you think the real Squid Game will be as disturbing and violent as it is on the screen, then you are wrong.

The event, being organised by St John’s Hotel, will not be restricted to guests but participants of all ages can join. A registration fee of $8.39 will be charged and the winner will receive $4,178.

A mysterious business card with a phone number will be provided to the participants, who will be required to go into a pine forest near the hotel and compete in a series of games.

The participants who fail to follow rules will be eliminated. In the show, they are shot dead.

However, the city administration issued an order to the organisers asking them not to hold the event stating it may compromise social distancing. It has yet to be decided whether the hotel calls off the games or plans a different format.

A similar event was organised in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday by the Korean Culture Centre. Participants wore t-shirts with the Squid Game logo and those who lost were not eliminated and instead allowed to watch the game separately. A total of 30 participants played the games in two sessions.

Squid Game has been written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk.

