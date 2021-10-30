Rakhi Sawant chilling with Pakistani ‘superstars’ in Dubai

Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2021 made highlights not only for trophies that Mahira and Maya Ali took home, but for bringing Bollywood and Pakistani cinema together after a long time too.

Besides Mahira and Maya, Sajal Ali and husband Ahad Raza Mir, Faysal Quraishi, Aijaz Aslam and Ayesha Omar were in attendance. From Bollywood, Kajol and former Miss World Manushi Chillar graced the event. The star-studded night featured performances by Nora Fatehi and Sunny Leone as well.

But among the best highlights was the table shared by celebrities both from Pakistan and India. Rakhi Sawant, who was dolled up in a black gown and a dramatic hairdo, has shared a number of photos on Instagram.

“Wow so excited I met superstars from Pakistan last night,” she wrote, tagging Aijaz and Faysal among others. Ayesha Omar was spotted standing at the table too.

Photo: Instagram/Ayesha Omar

Maya Ali was honoured with a Rising Star award and Mahira Khan bagged a trophy as well.

Ayushmann Khurrana was named Performer of the Decade and his wife Tahira the Most Aspiring Filmmaker.

Awards were announced in 40 categories.

