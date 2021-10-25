Monday, October 25, 2021  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1443
Preity Zinta disappointed over fans attacking Indian players after defeat

They don’t deserve negativity and slander, says actor

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Pakistan vs India face-off in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 not only kept supporters from both sides on the edge of their seats throughout, but attracted a number of Bollywood stars who left the stadium heartbroken after witnessing India’s defeat.

Besides being a thrilling affair, the match was studded with stars too. From Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta to Urvashi Rautela, top names from Bollywood gathered at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in hopes that India’s winning streak against Pakistan would continue. Pakistan never won any of the 12 matches against their arch-rivals in the world cups

Since supporters on both sides of the border have high expectations of their players, it often gets nasty when the losing team faces attacks from angry and disappointed fans on social media. This is what happened to Indian players after their 12-match winning streak was broken on Sunday and their supporters were upset over their first defeat at the hands of Pakistan.

“Disappointed that India lost its first game of the T20 World Cup 2021,” said Preity Zinta. “Even more disappointed to see all the abuse by so-called cricket fans to players on social media.”

Preity remarked that players do not deserve “negativity and slander”.

Taapsee Pannu consoled her heart by quoting Shah Rukh Khan from the iconic film Baazigar.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma praised Virat Kohli for keeping the spirit of the game alive.

“Kudos to Virat for praising the opponents in a true sportsman spirit instead of succumbing to false pride,” he said.

Akshay Kumar attended the match too, but he hasn’t shared his thoughts on social media yet. His presence in the stands, however, provided enough material to Pakistani Twitter for some amazing memes.

A number of Pakistani stars, including Mahira Khan and Adnan Siddiqui, are celebrating the historic green win on social media.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup
 
