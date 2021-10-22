Pop has-been: Noor Jehan’s daughter hits back at Ali Azmat

Noor Jehan’s daughter Mina Hasan has indirectly responded to Ali Azmat’s demeaning remarks for Malika-e-Tarannum’s appearance by alluding to him as a “faded representative of Pakistan’s music industry”.

“Madam Noor Jehan is a name synonymous with greatness,” Mina wrote. “A woman who did more for her country and her art than most can dream of doing in a lifetime.”

On October 18, Ali Azmat appeared in an interview with The Current and talked about the music scene from his childhood. In an attempt to explain why people embraced MTV’s “cultural invasion” back in the day, Ali spoke of Noor Jehan dismissively by referring to her as a “mai”, saying that he was annoyed by her appearance. Ali went on to compare Malika-e-Tarannum’s look to a “kofta” (meatball) and defended his comments by saying that these were the opinions held by his younger self.

Ali Azmat became a top trend on Twitter soon after this clip from the interview went viral. Some people called his comments “unnecessary and insulting” and others advised him to learn to respect legends.

Mina has now revealed that a great number of people have reached out to her to know what she has to say about Ali’s remarks.

“When someone expresses an opinion breaking boundaries of respect and decorum they show you that they lack common decency, grace and humility.”

Mina argued that freedom of speech is qualified for good reason and it should not be permitted to be used as means for indignation of others.

“Let us take a moment to disagree with disgraceful utterances from an interview conducted with a now faded representative of Pakistan’s music industry,” Mina said. “Let us take this moment to recognise this person’s unregulated and greatly unjustified tenor and evident lack of intellectual coherence.”

Mina, without naming Ali Azmat, remarked that he stooped to an “abhorrent low” while explaining popular culture relevant to his generation.

“Evidently unable to express himself whilst visually pleased with this demeaning ‘quality’, he did not shudder for a [moment] when discussing a legend, an icon, a muse of all things valued and endeared, a mother.”

