PM’s documentary premieres with Abrar dance numbers night before funeral

Spiritual Democracy, a four-part documentary on Imran Khan, premiered at the Sindh Governor House on his 69th birthday this week.

Spiritual Democracy is musician Salman Ahmad’s tribute to Imran Khan. It covers major events from Imran’s life, especially his transition from cricket to politics.

On Wednesday, journalist Naimat Khan shared videos from the premiere, which show singer Abrar ul Haq performing his hit dance numbers Nach Panjaban and Kuriyan Lahore Diyan. He pointed out that the ceremony was organised on Tuesday, a night before Omer Sharif’s funeral Wednesday and that PTI Sindh had declared a three-day mourning period on October 2.

Singer and politician @AbrarUlHaqPK performs at Sindh Governor House when Governor @ImranIsmailPTI’s party PTI has declared 3-days mourning on the demise of #UmerSharif, who will be laid to rest in #Karachi today. Not an appropriate day for this function pic.twitter.com/XGhwOdwq80 — Naimat Khan (@NKMalazai) October 6, 2021

Photo: Instagram/Imran Ismail

Last month, Abrar ul Haq had denounced mothers for not reciting the Kalima to their children and instead handing them phones with Baby Shark (a popular children’s song) playing on them. Abrar even gave a teaser with own adult version of Baby Shark to a burst of laughter from the audience.

The first episode, titled Journey of Self-discovery, has been uploaded to YouTube.

The other three episodes are Nuclear Neighbours, Age of Crises and Calamity, and Pakistan: The Search for Identity.

In an interview, Salman Ahmad said: “The journey of Spiritual Democracy begins with coronavirus. In April 2020, I was diagnosed with COVID-19. After quarantining myself at home in New York, I was among the lucky few to survive the first wave of this monster virus that has now killed millions around the planet. I had many questions about life and my purpose [in life], and I wanted answers.”

