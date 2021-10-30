Saturday, October 30, 2021  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1443
Players create Pakistan Cricket Team Playlist for ICC

Babar Azam, Hassan Ali sing their favourite songs

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Facebook/ICC

The International Cricket Council sat down with Pakistani players to create a playlist they can share with their fans.

Mohammad Hafeez, Hassan Ali, Shadab Khan, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi pitched in by recommending songs they would like to see on the playlist. 

Shadab Khan decided on Afreen Afreen because, according to him, the song has his name in it.

Shadab didn’t, however, make it clear if he was referring to the original qawwali sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan or its Coke Studio version performed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Momina Mustehsan. His fans will get to see him sing Afreen Afreen in the video as well.

Hafeez remarked that singing is “difficult”. He recommended Hai Jazba Junoon by Ali Azmat, and Hassan Dil Dil Pakistan by Junaid Jamshed.

Shaheen Afridi, who was reluctant to contribute to the playlist throughout, signed out of the video by saying, “Khatam karo.”

Watch complete video here.

