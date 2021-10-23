Pitbull sets the stage on fire in Saudi Arabia

Pitbull performed to a crowd of more than 250,000 spectators in the opening ceremony of Riyadh Season 2021, according to reports by international media.

The arts and culture festival kicked off on Wednesday and will run for the next five months. It is being organised by the General Entertainment Authority with 7,500 events planned across Riyadh, ranging from music, sports, arts to food.

“It was an honour to open Riyadh Season,” Pitbull tweeted. “Thank you for the opportunity.”

It was an honor to open #RiyadhSeason. Thank you for the opportunity. Imagine more, Dale! pic.twitter.com/bznl2hVfy1 — Pitbull (@pitbull) October 21, 2021

Pitbull was introduced by famous wrestler The Undertaker prior to his performance. The rapper expressed his pleasure at being part of the festival.

Photos and videos from the concert have been doing rounds on social media. Some people were, however, not happy and remarked that Saudi Arabia is moving towards “westernisation”. Others criticised the organisers for violating coronavirus guidelines.

“Let it rain over me,” in the deserts of Riyadh. Evolution or modernism? https://t.co/uKsOvEvMVU — Zarak Mandokhail (@drzarak) October 22, 2021

There will be 70 concerts featuring regional artists and six acts with international performers. The mega event is part of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s Vision 2030.

After Pitbull, The Egyptian Orchestra is set to perform on November 28. The schedule for more concerts will be announced soon.

Riyadh will see one of the world’s biggest festivals returning as Soundstorm as well.

Riyadh Season will conclude in March 2022.

