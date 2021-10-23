Saturday, October 23, 2021  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Pitbull sets the stage on fire in Saudi Arabia

Rapper performed at the opening of Riyadh Season 2021

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Saudi Gazette

Pitbull performed to a crowd of more than 250,000 spectators in the opening ceremony of Riyadh Season 2021, according to reports by international media.

The arts and culture festival kicked off on Wednesday and will run for the next five months. It is being organised by the General Entertainment Authority with 7,500 events planned across Riyadh, ranging from music, sports, arts to food.

“It was an honour to open Riyadh Season,” Pitbull tweeted. “Thank you for the opportunity.”

Pitbull was introduced by famous wrestler The Undertaker prior to his performance. The rapper expressed his pleasure at being part of the festival.

Photos and videos from the concert have been doing rounds on social media. Some people were, however, not happy and remarked that Saudi Arabia is moving towards “westernisation”. Others criticised the organisers for violating coronavirus guidelines.

There will be 70 concerts featuring regional artists and six acts with international performers. The mega event is part of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s Vision 2030.

After Pitbull, The Egyptian Orchestra is set to perform on November 28. The schedule for more concerts will be announced soon.

Riyadh will see one of the world’s biggest festivals returning as Soundstorm as well.

Riyadh Season will conclude in March 2022.

