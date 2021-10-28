Photos: Wives of Pakistan players chilling at T20 World Cup

World Cup 2021 kicked off with exceptional fervour as Pakistanis had a few scores to settle with India and New Zealand.

But apart from these thrilling face-offs, both won by Pakistan, some faces at the stadium have given fans more to talk about on social media.

Sania Mirza, wife of Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, had announced that she would take a break from social media on the day India and Pakistan came against one another on the pitch. The reason Sania chose to “disappear” was to avoid negativity and toxicity spread by those who turn the sport into a battle online.

Sania may not be sharing as much on social media as she normally does, but photos that have emerged from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium suggest Pakistan’s favourite bhabhi is having fun with wives of other players.

Sania was spotted with Hassan Ali’s wife Samiya, Mohammad Hafeez’s wife Nazia, and Imad Waseem’s wife Sannia Ashfaq at Pakistan’s highly anticipated face-off with New Zealand on Tuesday.

Sania has shared a few photos with them in her Instagram stories. She posed with Hafeez’s children too.

On Wednesday, Hafeez tweeted that he had almost forgotten his wife’s birthday but Sania Mirza saved the day. She had managed to arrange a cake for Nazia on time and Hafeez called her a “rescue angel”.

Sania and Shoaib have been married for 11 years. Their son Izhaan was born in October 2018.

