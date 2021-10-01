Photos: Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin jet off for honeymoon

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram had everyone talking about their grand wedding last month. And after a few quiet days, the couple is back to treating their fans to romantic getaways.

On Wednesday, Minal started teasing her followers on Instagram with photos showing her and Ahsan on the plane with the caption, “And we’re off.” She didn’t reveal the couple was off to their honeymoon, but her fans already started wishing her a safe trip and told them to make the most of it.

Then came photos of crystal blue waters and sprawling resorts from the Maldives.

Minal called Ahsan an “adventurous husband”.

While the couple had a good time unwinding at the Hurawalhi Island Resort, there was one thing that Minal feared: Ahsan might be thinking of ways to drag her into water.

Areeba Habib, Amna Ilyas and Kinza Hashmi left adorable comments on Minal’s photos. They have wished her a safe journey.

