Friday, October 1, 2021  | 23 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Photos: Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin jet off for honeymoon

Areeba Habib, Kinza Hashmi wish couple a safe trip

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Minal Khan

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram had everyone talking about their grand wedding last month. And after a few quiet days, the couple is back to treating their fans to romantic getaways. 

On Wednesday, Minal started teasing her followers on Instagram with photos showing her and Ahsan on the plane with the caption, “And we’re off.” She didn’t reveal the couple was off to their honeymoon, but her fans already started wishing her a safe trip and told them to make the most of it.

Then came photos of crystal blue waters and sprawling resorts from the Maldives. 

Minal called Ahsan an “adventurous husband”.

While the couple had a good time unwinding at the Hurawalhi Island Resort, there was one thing that Minal feared: Ahsan might be thinking of ways to drag her into water.

Areeba Habib, Amna Ilyas and Kinza Hashmi left adorable comments on Minal’s photos. They have wished her a safe journey.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ahsan Mohsin Minal Khan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
minal khan, ahsan mohsin, honeymoon
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ayeza shares ‘unfulfilled wish’ after watching Imran Abbas’ hoodie challenge
Ayeza shares ‘unfulfilled wish’ after watching Imran Abbas’ hoodie challenge
Omer Sharif has mild pneumonia: Dr Tariq Shahab
Omer Sharif has mild pneumonia: Dr Tariq Shahab
Britney Spears' father removed from conservatorship
Britney Spears’ father removed from conservatorship
Photos: Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin jet off for honeymoon
Photos: Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin jet off for honeymoon
Award-winning Turkish films to grace Tashkent International Film Festival
Award-winning Turkish films to grace Tashkent International Film Festival
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.