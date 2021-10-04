Pandora Papers: Sachin Tendulkar, Shakira’s ‘financial secrets’

The Pandora Papers have taken the media by storm as several world leaders and top celebrities rush to issue clarifications over their hidden assets listed in the 11.9 million leaked documents released to expose the “financial secrecy”. The biggest ever leak so far involved some 600 journalists from the ICIJ media consortium that investigated documents from 14 financial services companies around the world for over two years.

Several current and former leaders, including former UK premier Tony Blair, now stand facing allegations of corruption, tax evasion and money laundering. But it is not just the political arena that Pandora Papers have shaken, top names from entertainment have emerged too.

Sachin Tendulkar

Superstar cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been named in the papers along with his family as owners of an offshore company, Saas International Limited, in the British Virgin Islands, according to The Indian Express. The corporation was liquidated in 2016, three months after the Panama Papers were released.

Sachin, his wife Anjali and father-in-law Anand Mehta have been named as directors and business officers of Saas International. Saas’ shares were bought back by the shareholders at the time of its closing in 2016.

Sachin Tendulkar (9 shares): $856,702

Anjali Tendulkar (14 shares ): $1,375,714

Anand Mehta (5 shares) $453,082

“We reiterate that the investment by Mr Tendulkar has been legitimately made through banking channels from India and has been declared to the income tax authorities. Further, the amount of Rs 60 crore as quoted by you is grossly incorrect, but regardless, all amounts received by Mr. Tendulkar on liquidation of the investment have also been declared in his tax returns,” CEO and director of Sachin Tendulkar Foundation told The Indian Express.

Shakira

Singer and songwriter Shakira, who may already be facing a tax fraud investigation after a Spanish judge found “sufficient evidence” to recommend a trial, has her name in the documents as well.

The singer was charged in 2019 for not paying roughly $16 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014 while living in Spain. Shakira had denied evading taxes and her PR firm claimed that she had paid what she owed after being informed by the tax office.

Claudia Schiffer

Claudia Schiffer, one of the six Original Supermodels who ruled the runway in the 1990s, has been reported to have made a fortune by way of six offshore corporations.

Her representatives claim that Claudia pays her taxes appropriately in the United Kingdom, where she is settled. She is from Germany.

