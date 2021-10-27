Pak vs NZ: ‘Security, revenge’ memes you can’t miss

If you follow cricket you may not have forgotten the day New Zealand unilaterally cancelled the Pakistan tour back in September.

Whatever might have been the reasons, Pakistanis are now getting their own back reminding New Zealand how they abandoned them citing security concerns when fans here had been eagerly waiting for them.

If there was one match in the 2021 World Cup that people were looking forward to, it was Pakistan and New Zealand coming together. The anger and frustration pent up inside some die-hard cricket fans could only be put to rest through a formidable performance, which Pakistani players delivered against the Kiwis.

A night before the two teams walked onto the pitch, meme mills were churning out their best humour on social media.

Expectations were running already high after Pakistan finally defeated India and broke their 12-match losing streak and fans just couldn’t wait for “Shaheens” to take on the Kiwis.

After Pakistan emerged victorious against New Zealand by five wickets on Tuesday, New Zealand braced to weather the storm of memes that were going to be hurled their way. Apart from hilarious references to New Zealand’s security concerns, videos that have emerged from Sharjah Cricket Stadium are a whole different mood.

Here’s a look at some of the most outstanding memes from the celebrations.

Pakistan cricket team after beating both New Zealand and India #pak #NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/uuu4Up4XVU — Zahra (@zarnnj) October 26, 2021

There were tears of gratitude as well.

Pakistan is all set to face Afghanistan on the pitch on October 29, 2021.

