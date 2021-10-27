Wednesday, October 27, 2021  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Pak vs NZ: ‘Security, revenge’ memes you can’t miss

Unforgiving Twitter reminds Kiwis of their cancelled tour

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Twitter

If you follow cricket you may not have forgotten the day New Zealand unilaterally cancelled the Pakistan tour back in September.

Whatever might have been the reasons, Pakistanis are now getting their own back reminding New Zealand how they abandoned them citing security concerns when fans here had been eagerly waiting for them.

If there was one match in the 2021 World Cup that people were looking forward to, it was Pakistan and New Zealand coming together. The anger and frustration pent up inside some die-hard cricket fans could only be put to rest through a formidable performance, which Pakistani players delivered against the Kiwis.

A night before the two teams walked onto the pitch, meme mills were churning out their best humour on social media. 

Expectations were running already high after Pakistan finally defeated India and broke their 12-match losing streak and fans just couldn’t wait for “Shaheens” to take on the Kiwis.

After Pakistan emerged victorious against New Zealand by five wickets on Tuesday, New Zealand braced to weather the storm of memes that were going to be hurled their way. Apart from hilarious references to New Zealand’s security concerns, videos that have emerged from Sharjah Cricket Stadium are a whole different mood.

Here’s a look at some of the most outstanding memes from the celebrations.

There were tears of gratitude as well.

Pakistan is all set to face Afghanistan on the pitch on October 29, 2021.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
pakistan vs New Zealand
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pakistan vs new zealand, pak vs new zealand memes
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mauka Mauka writer makes startling revelation
Mauka Mauka writer makes startling revelation
Kuwait's 'Brooke Shields' fined for harassing former husband
Kuwait’s ‘Brooke Shields’ fined for harassing former husband
Which iconic Bulbulay character was missing in early episodes?
Which iconic Bulbulay character was missing in early episodes?
Abrar’s adult Baby Shark version is about suspicious wives
Abrar’s adult Baby Shark version is about suspicious wives
Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri turn regal bride and groom
Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri turn regal bride and groom
Pak vs NZ: ‘Security, revenge’ memes you can’t miss
Pak vs NZ: ‘Security, revenge’ memes you can’t miss
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.