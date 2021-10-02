Original sin? Twitterverse cancels Juggun’s morning show over an apple

Morning shows are a source of entertainment not only on television but social media as well, only that social media hangs onto this entertainment a bit longer.

It may be hard to understand Pakistani audiences but not the kind of content they want to see on their screens. Morning shows, various editions of which have married off many couples now, have never failed to entertain the households where weddings are still a craze. It is not just these festivities that have played out on these shows, divorces and domestic disputes have swept the studios too. And remember that live adoption, albeit on a Ramzan special?

But Juggan Kazim’s show Morning with Juggun seems to have taken a respite from the loud wedding trend and turned towards more of a “game show” format. Four teams of social media influencers and others gun for prizes. A banner in the background reads Muqabala Mohabbat Ka (Competition of Love).

On Friday, a clip from an episode, which aired on September 24, became a top trend on Twitter and is being widely discussed on Facebook as well. Many people are calling for a ban on the show using the hashtag #BoycottMorningWithJuggunKazim. PEMRA has sent a notice to the show as well.

But why?

The viral clip is cut from the morning show segment in which men from the teams were supposed to eat apples. If you think it was as simple as just taking a bite off the fruit, there was a twist.

The guy in yellow needs a lot of practice.

The apples were suspended by strings from the ceiling and the participants were not allowed to touch them. Their hands were tied behind their backs.

And so Juggun brought it on. But it was a bit complicated as the apples slid sideways as the men tried. After a few unsuccessful attempts Juggun realised she could make the task a bit easier: by deploying women from the teams to assist their partners. But they were not allowed to use their hands either. All they could do was keep the apples in place with their forehead while their partner took bites off them. Juggun’s idea worked.

And this is what has enraged some people on social media, who are accusing the host of “promoting vulgarity”.

Juggun kicked off the competition on September 22, 2021. The four teams included both couples and close friends.

The participants played different games on the show, including musical chairs, and attempted tasks that required the men to gobble up bakery buns.

And become a “half chair”.

There was arm wrestling and one interestingly unique segment involved the pair carrying a ball between their forefingers each from one jar to the other.

