Omer Sharif’s Washington travel yet to be decided

Omer Sharif, who was hospitalised in Germany after contracting mild pneumonia, is doing better now, Cardiologist Syed Tariq Shahab has confirmed.

Omer’s flight to Washington was delayed after he developed a fever on the German air ambulance. He was admitted to a hospital in Nuremberg, where he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Omer is being treated with antibiotics, according to Dr Tariq. It has yet to be decided when he will be flown to the United States. Travel from Germany to Washington will take eight to nine hours and the flight can only resume if Omer is fit to travel. The decision will be made in 12 to 24 hours.

The medical team in Washington is in coordination with the one in Germany. Omer’s dialysis will be performed today if needed, Dr Tariq added.

Dr Tariq, who is Lollywood actor Reema Khan’s husband, is among eight specialists who will operate on Omer. Arrangements for his “high-risk” surgery have been made at the George Washington University Hospital.

Omer has been diagnosed with mitral valve regurgitation, a condition in which blood flows backward instead of flowing out the body. The procedure to be performed on him is relatively new and requires special equipment.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

