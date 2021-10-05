Omer Sharif’s funeral to be held in Karachi on Wednesday

Omer Sharif’s body will be flown back to Pakistan early Wednesday. His funeral prayers were offered in Germany on October 4.

The flight carrying Omer’s body will take off at around 6pm from Munich today, Tuesday. It will reach Istanbul at nearly 9pm and then resume for Karachi at 12:30pm.

The body is expected to arrive in Karachi at 5:45am tomorrow.

Arrangements for his funeral have been made at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard. According to Omer’s son Jawad, Maulana Bashir Farooqui will lead the prayers, which will be offered at 3pm tomorrow. Earlier, Omer’s wife Zareen Ghazal said that she had requested Mufti Taqi Usmani to lead the prayers.

Omer Sharif passed away on October 2, 2021, two days after he was hospitalised in Nuremberg with pneumonia. He was suffering from cardiac complications and a kidney infection.

Fans and followers have been visiting his residence in Gulshan-e-Iqbal to offer their condolences. Celebrities, politicians, and the late comedian’s fellow stage colleagues have expressed grief at his passing.

In an interview, Lollywood actor Meera said Omer elevated stage performances and the status of stage performers. Reema Khan, whose husband was among eight specialists who would have treated Omer, said that she still hasn’t “recovered from the shock”.

“A night before we were preparing for Omer and his family’s arrival and next morning we learned that he was no more,” she said.

Omer was going to be treated at the George Washington University Hospital.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



