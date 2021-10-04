Omer Sharif’s funeral prayers offered in Germany

His body will be brought back to Pakistan Tuesday morning

Allama Ashraf Qadri led Omer Sharif’s funeral prayers in Germany on Monday. Consul General Frankfurt Mr. Zahid Hussain attended the namaz-e-janaza.

“The funeral prayers for Omer Sharif were offered in Nürnberg. It was attended by the Pakistani community in Germany,” Pakistan’s Ambassador in Germany Dr Mohammad Faisal said.

Funeral prayer for Mr. Umer Sharif offered in Nürnberg today. Large number of community offered dua. Arrangements being made for transportation of mortal remains to Pakistan by tomorrow.⁦@ImranKhanPTI⁩ ⁦@SMQureshiPTI⁩ ⁦@ForeignOfficePk⁩ pic.twitter.com/hgEFXHgD4P — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) October 4, 2021

Sharif passed away on October 2, two days after he was hospitalised in Nuremberg with pneumonia.

His body will be flown to Pakistan on October 4. He will be buried at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard, as he wished.

In a video message, Omer’s wife Zareen had revealed that it was his wish to be buried at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard. “Mufti Taqi Usmani will lead the funeral prayers in Karachi,” she added.

Omer’s son, Jawad, said the details about his funeral would be announced once the arrangements were made.

The late comedian’s fans and followers have been visiting his residence in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal to offer their condolences.

Administrator Murtaza Wahab approved the Karachi Municipal Corporation resolution for naming an underpass on Shaheed-e-Millat Road as “Umer Sharif Underpass”.

I had the honour of approving the KMC Resolution for naming an underpass on main Shaheed e Millat Road as “Umer Sharif Underpass” pic.twitter.com/OmMgElLV1T — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) October 4, 2021

Omer was en route to Washington in a German air ambulance that took off from Karachi on September 28. His stay in Germany, which was expected to be brief, was prolonged by the in-flight fever. He passed away after his condition worsened during dialysis.

Omer Sharif was going to be treated in Washington for cardiac complications.

