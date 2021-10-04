Omer Sharif’s body to be brought back to Pakistan Tuesday

He will be buried at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard

Omer Sharif’s body will be brought back to Pakistan Tuesday morning. The comedian passed away in Germany on October 2, two days after he was hospitalised in Nuremberg with pneumonia.

Omer’s fans and followers have been visiting his residence in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal to offer their condolences. The late comedian’s colleagues and politicians have expressed grief at his passing.

The death certificate was issued in Germany and his body will be transported after clearance.

Omer’s wife Zareen had revealed that it was his wish to be buried at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard. She requested Mufti Taqi Usmani to lead the funeral prayers and confirmed that the cleric had agreed. Omer's son said the details about his funeral would be announced once the arrangements were made.

مرحوم عمر شریف کی خواہش کے مطابق انکی تدفین حضرت عبداللہ شاہ غازی قبرستان میں کرنے کے انتظامات سندھ حکومت کررہی ہے۔ — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) October 2, 2021

The Sindh government has announced that the Shaheed-e-Millat underpass and Hyder Ali Roads will be named after the late comedian.

In recognition of the services rendered by late #UmerSharif, KMC will name its underpass at the junction of Shaheed e Millat & Hyder Ali Roads as “Umer Sharif Underpass”. — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) October 2, 2021

Omer was en route to Washington in a German air ambulance that took off from Karachi on September 28. His stay in Germany, which was expected to be brief, was prolonged by the in-flight fever. He passed away after his condition worsened during dialysis.

Omer Sharif was going to be treated in Washington for cardiac complications.

