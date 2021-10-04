Monday, October 4, 2021  | 26 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Omer Sharif’s body to be brought back to Pakistan Tuesday

He will be buried at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Omer Sharif’s body will be brought back to Pakistan Tuesday morning. The comedian passed away in Germany on October 2, two days after he was hospitalised in Nuremberg with pneumonia.

Omer’s fans and followers have been visiting his residence in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal to offer their condolences. The late comedian’s colleagues and politicians have expressed grief at his passing. 

The death certificate was issued in Germany and his body will be transported after clearance. 

Omer’s wife Zareen had revealed that it was his wish to be buried at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard. She requested Mufti Taqi Usmani to lead the funeral prayers and confirmed that the cleric had agreed. Omer's son said the details about his funeral would be announced once the arrangements were made.

The Sindh government has announced that the Shaheed-e-Millat underpass and Hyder Ali Roads will be named after the late comedian. 

Omer was en route to Washington in a German air ambulance that took off from Karachi on September 28. His stay in Germany, which was expected to be brief, was prolonged by the in-flight fever. He passed away after his condition worsened during dialysis.

Omer Sharif was going to be treated in Washington for cardiac complications. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Omer Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
umer sharif death, omer sharif death, umer sharif burial, omer sharif abdullah shah ghazi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shah Rukh Khan's son among eight detained in drugs case
Shah Rukh Khan’s son among eight detained in drugs case
Pandora Papers: Sachin Tendulkar, Shakira’s ‘financial secrets’
Pandora Papers: Sachin Tendulkar, Shakira’s ‘financial secrets’
Omer Sharif gave respect to stage: Meera
Omer Sharif gave respect to stage: Meera
Drugs on cruise: Shah Rukh Khan’s son appears in court
Drugs on cruise: Shah Rukh Khan’s son appears in court
Omer Sharif’s body to be brought back to Pakistan Tuesday
Omer Sharif’s body to be brought back to Pakistan Tuesday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.