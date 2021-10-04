Monday, October 4, 2021  | 26 Safar, 1443
Omer Sharif gave respect to stage: Meera

He wanted to make a comedy film with her

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Lollywood actor Meera has revealed that Omer Sharif was planning to make a comedy film and she wanted to work on the project with him.

“I have travelled the world, but people like Omer Sharif are only a few,” Meera said on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din. “What words to use to speak of him? Words aren’t enough.”

Meera recalled the times she worked with the late comedian and how she always wanted him to be around on the sets because of his “amazing personality” and his constant support, guidance and encouragement. “We never felt like we were working and hours just passed by.”

Omer helped his colleagues and provided them a friendly work environment.   

Meera said when Omer performed on the stage it had great importance and people respected stage performers.

“Omer sahib gave respect to the stage with the way he interacted with audiences. But today stage is no longer what it used to be.” 

Meera has performed internationally with Omer Sharif, especially in the United States. 

“Omer Sharif and Moin Akhtar were great artists,” she said. “They taught others.”

She lamented, however, that when actors retire or have learnt enough to pass on their expertise, they have no institutions where they can come together with aspiring young actors.

“An artist is the government’s responsibility, not the public's,” Meera remarked. “And there will be a change only when artists receive what they deserve and the government cares for them.” 

One Comment

  1. anonymous  October 4, 2021 2:24 pm/ Reply

    Meera sahiba baree humble hai mashaAllah, koi artificial banawat yah takkabur nahee

