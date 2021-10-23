Saturday, October 23, 2021  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1443
No hugging, caressing in dramas: PEMRA

Channels directed to review content

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has directed TV channels to stop airing what it calls indecency and intimacy in dramas.

A notification issued by the authority states that it has been receiving numerous complaints from viewers who believe that the content being depicted in dramas does not represent the “true picture of Pakistani society”.

“Hugs, caress scenes, extramarital affairs, vulgar and bold dressing, bed scenes and intimacy of married couples are being glamorised in utter disregard to Islamic teachings and culture of Pakistani society,” PEMRA stated.

The authority added that it has directed channels time and again to review content with “indecent dressing, controversial and objectionable plots, bed scenes and unnecessary detailing of events”. 

Most complaints received by the PEMRA Call Centre during September concern drama serial Juda Huay Kuch is Tarah, which created quite a storm on social media for showing an unwitting married couple as foster siblings in a teaser for an upcoming episode. However, it only turned out to be a family scheme after the full episode aired, but by that time criticism had mounted on HUM TV for using the themes of incest to drive the plot.

An advertisement by Telenor appears to have caused a stir too. 

On October 1, PEMRA had issued a notice to A-Plus TV for airing “objectionable and inappropriate” content on the morning show hosted by Juggan Kazim.

In 2020, PEMRA had temporarily banned Jalan (showing an extramarital affair between a young woman and her brother-in-law) and the repeat telecasts of Pyar ke Sadqay and Ishqiya, citing “indecent content”.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

