Momin Saqib’s ‘halaat’ have finally changed

Remember when Momin Saqib poured his heart out after India beat Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup in Manchester?

It was his genuine emotions that had melted hearts on both sides of the border in a video that set the stage for numerous meme shows and amusing references, with “halaat badal diye, jazbaat badal diye” on top of the list.

But after Pakistan emerged victorious against India in the T20 World Cup 2021, a lot of things changed for a lot of fans. Among them was influencer Momin as well, and he had a lot to say when Pakistan broke the 12-match losing streak and that too by 10 wickets.

Momin, unable to contain his excitement, ran all over the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and poured his heart out once again. But this time, his iconic emotion-laden lines were full of gratitude and delight unlike those in 2019 when his sobbing and heartbreak had left everyone teary-eyed and amused at the same.

“Just a few moments ago, Pakistan won here by 10 wickets!” Momin shouts joyously on the turf while his brother Bilal tries to control him. “The chants of Pakistani supporters will resound across this stadium for the next 200 years!”

He had a brief interaction with the Men in Green as well and, of course, Fawad Chaudhry and his wife.

Apart from Momin, Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Aiman and Minal, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, and other stars are celebrating the historic win on social media. They have called the Pakistan team’s performance “world-class and phenomenal” and are hoping for the trophy.

An unforgiving Twitter, however, took Akshay Kumar’s presence at the match as an opportunity to yield memes in response to his “anti-Pakistan” films. Others who attended the highly anticipated face-off include Urvashi Rautela and Preity Zinta, who has called for an end to online attacks against Indian players.

