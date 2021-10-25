Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed celebrate Pakistan’s ‘world-class’ win against India

Even if you were certain of Pakistan’s victory ahead of the T20 World Cup face-off against India on Sunday, you might not have been expecting the boys in green to win the way they did.

Nothing can beat the hype that a Pakistan vs India cricket match generates alone. The face-off is not only restricted to the stadium, but supporters from both sides do everything they can to turn social media into a pitch where a virtual edition of the match is played out with memes, chants, and, of course, heartening messages of encouragement and support for their teams.

When Pakistan emerged victorious in their first, highly anticipated match against India in the T20 World Cup 2021, they broke their 12-match losing streak by beating their arch-rivals by 10 wickets. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were highly lauded for their opening partnership of 153 runs that secured the victory.

Soon after the green swept the stadium, social media was streamed with congratulations, memes and highlights from the memorable face-off. Celebrities too turned to Twitter to express their excitement and gratitude.

“Well done, boys in green,” said Mehwish Hayat. “We’ve waited a long time to savour this victory. So proud to see you bring your A game to the T20 World Cup today.”

She called Pakistan’s performance “world-class” and hoped they would bring home the trophy.

“This was phenomenal, boys,” tweeted Farhan Saeed. “From bowling to batting to catching, it was flawless!”

Congratulations PAKISTAN! This was phenomenal boys , from bowling to batting to catching it was flawless !

Humayun Saeed was glad that people who thought Pakistan wouldn’t win have been proven wrong.

“This is no ordinary victory,” he said. “This is a reminder that Pakistanis must always hold their heads high.”

Adnan Siddiqui remarked that the match kept everyone on the edge throughout.

Others who congratulated the team on their historic win include Aiman Khan, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar and Sajal Ali.

Pakistan will play their next Super 12 match against New Zealand on Tuesday, before taking on Afghanistan on Friday.

