Mauka Mauka writer makes startling revelation

You may not be a stranger to the popular advertisement Mauka Mauka if you have been following Pakistan-India cricket face-offs. The ad, first aired in 2015, instantly became a staple for many Indian fans to take a dig at Pakistan’s losing streak against India in the World Cup.

Mauka Mauka was a massive success at the time of its release ahead of the World Cup in 2015. It follows a fan who has been eagerly hoping for the Pakistan cricket team to win a match against India since 1992. Every time he brings out a carton full of fireworks in hopes of Pakistan’s victory, India wins the match. After five disappointing defeats, the now married fan asks his son in a tone of despair when they will get to burst these crackers.

The popular ad has been revamped over the years and it consistently served its purpose until Pakistan finally emerged victorious against India in their first clash in the T20 World Cup 2021 on October 24, Sunday. The match was held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Cricket fans on this side of the border had a lot to celebrate as Pakistan not only ended the 12-match losing streak, but beat India by 10 wickets.

Soon after celebrations swept the streets, Pakistanis ensured they gave Indian fans a taste of their own medicine by making Mauka Mauka a top trend on social media. It took no time for a hashtag that had been used for years against Pakistan before and after the World Cup clashes to become a “maukery” of those who turned the sport into a battle on social media.

When Mauka Mauka was criticised for creating unnecessary hype around cricket by some people, its writer Mustafa Rangwala responded by saying that it was only meant to be a “celebration of the rivalry between Pakistan and India”.

“Having written the original Mauka Mauka in 2015, I’m indeed aghast at how the tone of this idea has taken a distinctly crass turn,” said Mustafa, revealing that the phrase “Mauka Mauka” was added to the script when director Suresh Trivani took over the project.

Had presented the #maukamauka on Jan 31 2015. The match was on the 14th of Feb. Given only 7 days to make the film Suresh Triveni took over and worked his magic. The phrase “mauka mauka” wasn’t in the script but his idea. This is the scratch edit he made before the shoot. https://t.co/ICJgdOMa0n pic.twitter.com/addu8m9nsX — Mustafa Rangwala (@Mustimasti) October 24, 2021

“This is the scratch edit he made before the shoot,” he added.

Mustafa urged his followers, who are questioning the concept, to watch the entire Mauka series.

“The second film in the series, which was a match against South Africa, was a joke on India,” he said. “Also, we kept away from jingoistic dialogues and macho displays of fandom.”

See the entire series. The second film in the series which was for the match against South Africa was a joke on India. Also, we kept away from jingoistic dialogue and macho displays of fandom. https://t.co/qQsSMZoeWu — Mustafa Rangwala (@Mustimasti) October 24, 2021

Mustafa had a startling revelation to make as well.

“In 2015, Star Sports India had a Mauka Mauka film ready to congratulate Pakistan if they won,” he said. “It wasn’t required to be aired.”

In 2015, @StarSportsIndia had a #MaukaMauka film ready to congratulate Pakistan if they won. It wasn’t required to be aired. Wonder if they are similarly well prepared this time. — Mustafa Rangwala (@Mustimasti) October 25, 2021

Another reason for Pakistanis to celebrate the victory was the Mauka Mauka man finally getting to burst his crackers.

