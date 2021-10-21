Mansha Pasha celebrates her ‘special day’ with Jibran Nasir

Celebrity birthdays are a different sort of treat for followers. Not only do they get to see how far their friends and family can go to make these birthdays special, but get to cherish some loved-up moments between their favourite star couples as well.

The latest birthday to become the talk of the town is that of Mansha Pasha, who has one of the most entertaining Instagram accounts. Be it sharing BTS from designer shoots, drama sets or award shows, or beating the blues with amusing posts, Mansha never disappoints those who turn to her for something different on social media.

Mansha celebrated her birthday with a bang and ensured her one million followers knew the number of cakes she ran the knife through which, judging from her Instagram stories, appear to be two. She flaunted a bunch of roses and gold glinting in a white case as well.

“Thank you all for the wonderful wishes on my birthday,” Mansha said, sharing a photo of her cutting the cake with Jibran. “It’s a special day as are all days that one gets to spend with those they love.”

She shared a portrait with Jibran in another post and wrote, “Love this one of us.”

A number of celebrities congratulated Mansha and sent best wishes her way. Areeba Habib, Sonya Hussyn and Sarwat Gilani left adorable comments on her posts.

Ali Gul Pir, who had roped in Mansha for his “sasta Met Gala” last week, commented that he had a great time at the celebrations.

Mansha and Jibran tied the knot in April 2020. Unlike many fellow actors, Mansha decided not to change her surname after marriage.

Mansha and Jibran are among the most popular celebrity couples in Pakistan.

