Mansha, Ali Gul take ‘sasta Met Gala’ to another level

Not being invited to the Met Gala doesn’t mean you cannot organise your own fashion parade. Take it from Ali Gul Pir, who has turned social media into the Metropolitan Museum of Art to put the desi weird on display.

Ali’s low-budget Met Gala kicked off with a recreation of American actor Lili Reinhart’s iconic look this week. Though the rapper couldn’t arrange flowers representing the 50 American states on Lili’s baby pink ensemble, he made do with loofahs and plenty of net and ended up nailing the look.

Now it looks like Mansha Pasha couldn’t hold back from the “sasta Gala” craze and the latest photos that have emerged from the parade clearly show her flaunting her creativity with the organiser, Ali Gul Pir.

“Winter collection,” Ali announced. “Blanket and black bed sheet, that’s a sheek look.”

Ali and Mansha chose to recreate ASAP Rocky and Rihanna’s looks, respectively. ASAP’s colorful quilt was replaced by a Sindhi rilli and Rihanna’s all black Balenciaga ensemble by what appears to be a silk sari.

Some followers lauded his low-budget gala, saying that it is “far better” than the actual event and others found Mansha looking “glamorous”. Ali has received requests to recreate Kim Kardashian’s shroud ensemble as well.

After Ali was attacked for donning a pink gown in the first photo, he had responded by making it clear that he would not be dictated to when it comes to creativity.

“I will wear what I want to, make what I want to and say what to,” he said. “Nobody will define my masculinity or dictate my creativity. Don’t hate me because I make you feel insecure.”

The Met Gala is a fund-raising event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York every year. It is the biggest night for fashion designers who dress celebrities with their iconic creations that best describe the year’s theme and bring them worldwide exposure.

