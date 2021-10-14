Thursday, October 14, 2021  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan’s HKKST scene inspires amusing recreation

Makeup artist Shoaib Khan has re-enacted the scene

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Instagram never disappoints if you are looking for content to liven up your dull day. 

The latest title to inspire a recreation is Hum Kahan kay Sachay Thay, which marked Mahira Khan’s return to television after six years. Makeup artist Shoaib Khan, who has surprised his followers with realistic recreations of iconic names such as Noor Jehan in the past, has something different to offer this time. He has re-enacted an entire scene from HKKST.

It follows Mahira Khan’s character Mehreen grinding chutney in the kitchen with her maid and talking about Aswad (played by Usman Mukhtar), unaware of him standing right behind her. 

Shoaib nailed Mehreen’s expressions in light makeup, a tight bun and a pink kurti.

The original scene features Kaif Ghaznavi as Mehreen’s maid.

HKKST is based on Umera Ahmed’s novel of the same name and has been directed by Farooq Rind.   

It features Mahira, Usman and Kubra Khan (Mashal) as cousins and explores the themes of love, hate, jealousy, mystery and complex relationships.

Ten episodes have aired on HUM TV so far.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mahira Khan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
mahira khan hum kahan kay sachay thay, hkkst recreation
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Faysal Quraishi on losing LSA to Bilal Abbas, Danish Taimoor
Faysal Quraishi on losing LSA to Bilal Abbas, Danish Taimoor
Ali Gul Pir responds to ‘sasta Met Gala’ backlash
Ali Gul Pir responds to ‘sasta Met Gala’ backlash
Aryan Khan involved in drug trafficking: investigators
Aryan Khan involved in drug trafficking: investigators
Adnan Siddiqui has a query for Twitter's CEO
Adnan Siddiqui has a query for Twitter’s CEO
Imran Abbas praises Ahmed Ali’s performance in Parizaad
Imran Abbas praises Ahmed Ali’s performance in Parizaad
Squid Game craze hits China with illegal streams
Squid Game craze hits China with illegal streams
Real-life Squid Game coming to South Korea
Real-life Squid Game coming to South Korea
Mahira Khan’s HKKST scene inspires amusing recreation
Mahira Khan’s HKKST scene inspires amusing recreation
Adele set to drop new album next month
Adele set to drop new album next month
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.