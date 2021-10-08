Mahira Khan responds to comparison with Sridevi

Mahira Khan has been receiving praise for her portrayal of Mehreen in the drama serial Hum Kahan kay Sachay Thay (HKKST) and she seems to be having a good time sharing it all on social media.

HKKST was one of the most anticipated dramas at the time of its premiere in August. It marked Mahira’s return to television after six years.

Recently, her performance was compared to that of the late Sridevi in the film Gumrah (1999). In HKKST, Mahira’s character is wrongfully accused and put behind bars like Sridevi’s Roshni in Gumrah. Mahira was overwhelmed by the praise and expressed her gratitude for being “put in the same sentence with Sridevi”.

Gumrah starred Sanjay Dutt and Anupam Kher alongside Sridevi and was directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Sridevi, known as the first “female superstar of Bollywood”, passed away at the age of 54 on February 24, 2018. In her last film Mom, Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui played her stepdaughter and husband, respectively.

HKKST was praised by filmmaker Rahul Dholakia as well, who directed Mahira’s debut Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 2017. Rahul said his mother had recommended the serial to him.

HKKST stars Usman Mukhtar (Aswad) and Kubra Khan (Mashal) alongside Mahira (Mehreen). The three are playing cousins and the story revolves around love, hate, mystery and complex relationships.

