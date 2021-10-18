Mahira Khan pranked before performance at Lux Style Awards

A lot more happened than we already know at the 20th Lux Style Awards.

Mahira Khan, who performed at the star-studded event, was pranked just moments before she went onto the stage. She was going to perform with Sheheryar Munawar and Meera to the song Ik Pal from Parey Hut Love (2019).

The video shows Sheheryar and Mahira’s team telling her that Meera has disappeared. Mahira starts panicking that if Meera does not show up the performance will not happen. In the end, Sheheryar ends up revealing that it was all planned and that Meera hadn’t gone anywhere.

The 20th Lux Style Awards were held in Karachi on October 9. Yumna Zaidi and Bilal Abbas emerged as top winners, bagging the Best Actor trophies for their performances in drama serial Pyar ke Sadqay. Danish Taimoor was awarded the Viewer’s Choice award for Deewangi.

The event was hosted by Ayesha Omar and Ahmad Ali Butt, and featured performances by Mahira, Mehwish Hayat, Asim Azhar, Aima Baig and others.

Resham paid a tribute to Farida Khanum, who was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award.

Trophies were handed out in television, music and fashion categories. Films were not judged this year as there were no submissions due to the pandemic.

