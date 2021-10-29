Friday, October 29, 2021  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1443
Entertainment

Mahira Khan, Ayesha Omar stun at Filmfare Middle East

Maya Ali bags Rising Star award

Posted: Oct 29, 2021
Posted: Oct 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Collage: SAMAA Digital

Top faces from Pakistan, Bollywood and Arab cinema gathered to celebrate their collective achievements and contributions to entertainment at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Award 2021 in Dubai.

The star-studded event, held in Meydan on Thursday, was attended by Mahira Khan, Maya Ali, Sajal Ali, Ayesha Omar, Faysal Quraishi, Sheheryar Munawar and others. From Bollywood, Kajol, Urvashi Rautela, Manushi Chillar, Sunny Leone and Nora Fatehi were in attendance. Nora and Sunny delivered glittering dance performances as well.

The colour white emerged to be the top choice of several stars, including Mahira and Maya. Maya was honoured with the Rising Star award for her diverse work in film and television. Mahira received an award too.

Sajal attended the event with her husband Ahad Raza Mir. She chose a traditional embellished lehenga and completed her look with a bun and jhumkas. Ahad paired an off-white tuxedo with a white shirt with black pants.

Photo: Twitter

Mahira was wearing a sculpted white gown with hints of neon green. She posed with boxer Amir Khan.

Filmfare Middle East Achievers Award 2021
Photo: Twitter

Ayesha Omar stood out in a sparkly silver gown with metallic detailing, slicked-back hair and smoky eyes.

Maya Ali looked chic in a white gown with drop earrings.

Filmfare Middle East Achievers Award 2021
Photo: Instagram/Maya Ali

Ayushmann Khurrana was awarded Filmfare Entertainer of the Decade and his wife Tahira won Most Aspiring Filmmaker.

 
 
 

Awards were handed out in 40 categories. 

Filmfare middle east awards
 
