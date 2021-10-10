Lux Style Awards 2021: Outfits that ruled the red carpet

Ruffles, shimmer, silk, classic and minimalist fashion graced the highly anticipated 20th edition of the Lux Style Awards on Saturday.

Most celebrities decided on refined style and lit up the already star-studded event with elegant picks from their designer closets.

The LSA red carpet was a lot different from that of the HUM Style Awards, which bustled with strapless and backless gowns, thigh-high slits, plunging necklines and over-the-top fashion.

The top talent gathered to celebrate their achievements and 20 years of LSA in elegant gowns and classic suits, with some lifting traditional attires with modern and unconventional twists.

Mahira Khan, Mushk Kaleem, Yumna Zaidi, Ayesha Omar, Bilal Abbas Khan, Ahad Raza Mir and Imran Ashraf have emerged as favourites on social media for their choice of attire.

Here we take a look at the outfits that ruled the red carpet at the 2021 Lux Style Awards.

Mushk Kaleem

Mushk Kaleem, who was already a favourite since the nominations were out, had the stars in her favour on the big night. Not only did she make highlights with her Best Female Model win, but let her ruffle-heavy fuchsia gown do the talking on the red carpet. Mushk dropped accessories for a bare neck and wrists but adorned her ears with floral earrings.

Photo: Twitter

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan hit the red carpet in an ivory silk gown with a slit wide enough to reveal her shimmering silver pants. She completed her look with a neat hair bun, little makeup, and let a drop necklace caress her back.

Photo: Twitter

Yumna Zaidi

Yumna Zaidi chose to go black at the star-studded event. She wore a plain silk gown by Asim Jofa and accentuated her minimalist look with rings, drop earrings and a choker.

Photo: Twitter

Aima Baig

Aima too was draped in black but her seamless gown was uplifted by silver embellishments. The singer complemented her look with matching earrings, a silver bangle, and let her hair loose down her back.

Photo: Twitter

Nadia Hussain, Ayesha Omar and Hareem Farooq made heads turn with their sartorial choices as well.

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Ahad Raza Mir, Imran Ashraf, HSY and Bilal Abbas Khan looked debonair in their classic numbers.

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Designer Ali Xeehsan took the opportunity to flaunt his over-the-top fashion yet again.

The event was hosted by Ayesha Omar and Ahmad Ali Butt.

The event was hosted by Ayesha Omar and Ahmad Ali Butt.






