Lahore court to indict Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed

Both directed to appear in court on Oct 14

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A district court in Lahore has summoned Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed on October 14 for indictment in a case relating to the video shoot of Bilal’s song Qabool at the Wazir Khan mosque.

Both Saba and Bilal appeared in court and marked their attendance.

The court provided Saba and Bilal a copy of the challan each and directed them to appear at the next hearing.

The case was filed against the two by Akbari Gate police in 2020 on the complaint of lawyer Farhat Manzoor. They are facing charges of violating the sanctity of the Wazir Khan mosque by dancing during the shoot of Qabool’s music video.

The FIR was registered under Section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to insult religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

On September 8, the court issued bailable arrest warrants against Saba and Bilal after they failed to appear in court. They were granted bail against surety bonds worth Rs30,000 each.

Both of them had posted apologies following the controversy. Bilal assured that he would remove the nikkah sequence shot at the mosque.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.