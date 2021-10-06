Wednesday, October 6, 2021  | 28 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Lahore court to indict Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed

Both directed to appear in court on Oct 14

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

A district court in Lahore has summoned Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed on October 14 for indictment in a case relating to the video shoot of Bilal’s song Qabool at the Wazir Khan mosque.

Both Saba and Bilal appeared in court and marked their attendance.  

The court provided Saba and Bilal a copy of the challan each and directed them to appear at the next hearing.

The case was filed against the two by Akbari Gate police in 2020 on the complaint of lawyer Farhat Manzoor. They are facing charges of violating the sanctity of the Wazir Khan mosque by dancing during the shoot of Qabool’s music video.

The FIR was registered under Section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to insult religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

On September 8, the court issued bailable arrest warrants against Saba and Bilal after they failed to appear in court. They were granted bail against surety bonds worth Rs30,000 each. 

Both of them had posted apologies following the controversy. Bilal assured that he would remove the nikkah sequence shot at the mosque.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bilal Saeed Saba Qamar Wazir Khan mosque
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
saba qamar, bilal saeed, qabool, wazir khan mosque
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Asim Azhar surprises fan whose tailor ruined her sari
Asim Azhar surprises fan whose tailor ruined her sari
Omer Sharif’s funeral to be held in Karachi on Wednesday
Omer Sharif’s funeral to be held in Karachi on Wednesday
When Hania Aamir’s shades announced Instagram was back
When Hania Aamir’s shades announced Instagram was back
Ayesha Sana declared proclaimed offender in cybercrime case
Ayesha Sana declared proclaimed offender in cybercrime case
Lahore court to indict Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed
Lahore court to indict Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.