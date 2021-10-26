Kuwait’s ‘Brooke Shields’ fined for harassing former husband

Rawan bin Hussain, an Instagram model from Kuwait, has been fined £6,500 ($8,934) by a London court after she admitted harassing her former husband and damaging his property, according to reports by the British press.

The 24-year-old model, who was dubbed the “Brooke Shields of Kuwait” by Vogue in 2016, had an argument with Mohammed Youssef Migariaf during which she cut up his $275 polo shirt. Youssef subsequently had Rawan arrested after he called the police to their flat in Hyde Park Gate and was found bleeding from the scratches on his face. The incident took place in June 2020.

Rawan reportedly used scissors to slash Youssef’s shirt which she had bought him herself. Rawan was banned from contacting Youssef following her release under bail conditions afterwards. However, she sent him several messages and Instagram posts, one of which said: “You are disgusting and pathetic, and a pathological lawyer. I can’t believe I loved a monster like you.”

Rawan told her followers that she was divorcing Youssef. “So now to let everyone know I am very proud to say I’m divorcing my husband.”

She had posted pictures of Youssef’s family on social media and accused him of passing on a sexually transmitted disease to her.

“He gave me HPV-16 because he sleeps with random prostitutes,” she claimed. “If this will make me less of a human being, that’s fine.”

Rawan had tried to make Youssef work out a reunion while he was having dinner with a family member on July 10, 2021. The court was told that she persuaded Youssef to visit a hotel with her and “made him feel guilty about getting police involved”.

“How can you do that to the mother of your child?” she had said to him. “We could start all over again, and travel, restart our relationship.”

Rawan is a law graduate from King’s College London as well.

