Kumail Nanjiani wears Pakistani designer at Eternals premiere

Kumail Nanjiani, who is the first Pakistani actor to be roped in by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stood out on the red carpet in a purple sherwani at the premiere of Eternals in Los Angeles.

Kumail’s paisley-patterned sherwani was designed by Umar Sayeed and the traditional outfit became the talk of the town shortly after photos from the event were out. According to Kumail, he always wanted to wear a sherwani because it looks “awesome” and reminded him of his own superhero Kingo’s costume in the movie.

The actor asked his mother Shabana to help him find a designer in Pakistan who could dress him for the occasion.

“And I wanted to use a designer in Pakistan, not just a Pakistani designer in the U.S. So I called my mom, she gave me names of three amazing designers in Pakistan,” Kumail said.

After Kumail and his stylist Jeanne Yang connected with Umar on Instagram, they sent photos of Kumail’s look in the movie to him for inspiration. Umar later shared Kumail’s pictures from the premiere in his Instagram stories and expressed his gratitude to the actor for donning his creation.

“Eternals premiere was… every positive emotion I can imagine,” said Kumail. “I was also thrilled I got to wear a sherwani by Umar Sayeed.”

He called director Chloe Zhao “one of the greatest filmmakers”.

According to Kumail, he was finalised to play Kingo in 2018 and unveiled his stunning physical transformation for the role in December 2019. He thanked Marvel Studios for enlisting the “best trainers and nutritionists” to help him with his look for a year.

“I’m glad I look like this, but I understand why I never did before,” Kumail had said. “It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”

Eternals stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and Richard Madden. It is an adaptation of the 1976 comic The Eternals by Jack Kirby.

The film is expected to be released on November 5, 2021.

