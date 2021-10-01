Kubra Khan shares what coronavirus has taught her

Kubra Khan is recovering from coronavirus and she has shared with her followers an important lesson that it has taught her.

“We as human beings have the funniest scales to measure what’s a big or a small deal,” said Kubra. “We are waltzing around this world given temporarily to us, taking everything and everyone for granted.”

Kubra tested positive a while ago but her fans and followers had no idea that she was in isolation while they discussed her drama serial Hum Kahan kay Sachay Thay on social media. Kubra has revealed that this experience has taught her how to appreciate small things in life.

“This morning I smelt a hint of my tea and bawled out in tears of gratitude to Allah,” she said. “In the past week, I had chicken karahi, Nutella cake, chocolate brownies, all of my favourites in front of me. I couldn’t taste or even smell any of them.”

Kubra believes it is important to strive to live your best life and become the best version of yourself. Although it is normal to complain about the “big things” such as money, realising that “small things are the real big deals” is what has changed Kubra’s life, she added.

“So here I am, in a shirt that I haven’t changed in the past three days, make-upless, filterless, but grateful to the max,” she remarked.

