Friday, October 1, 2021  | 23 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Kubra Khan shares what coronavirus has taught her

She is on the road to recovery

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Kubra Khan

Kubra Khan is recovering from coronavirus and she has shared with her followers an important lesson that it has taught her. 

“We as human beings have the funniest scales to measure what’s a big or a small deal,” said Kubra. “We are waltzing around this world given temporarily to us, taking everything and everyone for granted.”

Kubra tested positive a while ago but her fans and followers had no idea that she was in isolation while they discussed her drama serial Hum Kahan kay Sachay Thay on social media. Kubra has revealed that this experience has taught her how to appreciate small things in life.

“This morning I smelt a hint of my tea and bawled out in tears of gratitude to Allah,” she said. “In the past week, I had chicken karahi, Nutella cake, chocolate brownies, all of my favourites in front of me. I couldn’t taste or even smell any of them.”

Kubra believes it is important to strive to live your best life and become the best version of yourself. Although it is normal to complain about the “big things” such as money, realising that “small things are the real big deals” is what has changed Kubra’s life, she added.

“So here I am, in a shirt that I haven’t changed in the past three days, make-upless, filterless, but grateful to the max,” she remarked.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Kubra Khan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ayeza shares ‘unfulfilled wish’ after watching Imran Abbas’ hoodie challenge
Ayeza shares ‘unfulfilled wish’ after watching Imran Abbas’ hoodie challenge
Omer Sharif has mild pneumonia: Dr Tariq Shahab
Omer Sharif has mild pneumonia: Dr Tariq Shahab
Photos: Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin jet off for honeymoon
Photos: Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin jet off for honeymoon
Britney Spears' father removed from conservatorship
Britney Spears’ father removed from conservatorship
Award-winning Turkish films to grace Tashkent International Film Festival
Award-winning Turkish films to grace Tashkent International Film Festival
Omer Sharif’s Washington travel yet to be decided
Omer Sharif’s Washington travel yet to be decided
Kubra Khan shares what coronavirus has taught her
Kubra Khan shares what coronavirus has taught her
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.