Komal Aziz ‘runs into’ Sanjay Dutt in US

Shares photos from 'Insta-worthy spots'
If you follow your favourite actors on Instagram, their photos with big names from across the border may not surprise you anymore.
The latest celebrity to share a photo with a Bollywood star is Komal Aziz, who is in the United States these days.
She shared a photo with Sanjay Dutt on her Instagram stories and told her followers that she “ran into him” at a shopping mall.
If you’re looking for something refreshing on Instagram you should check out Komal’s reunion with her friends at several “Insta-worthy spots” across the States.
“Had to celebrate 11 years of friendship and shenanigans at Brooklyn’s most Insta-worthy spot.”
She went hiking in Los Angeles as well and her “mini reunion” with college friends at the beach will give you a wave of nostalgia.
Last month, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor shared a photo with Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar. It wasn’t long before Neha arrived on the post and left a comment that won hearts from Pakistan.
“You’re both so beautiful.”
Actor Imran Abbas has found a fan in Alka Yagnik too. She often praises his singing on Instagram and inquires about his new projects.