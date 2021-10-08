Komal Aziz ‘runs into’ Sanjay Dutt in US

If you follow your favourite actors on Instagram, their photos with big names from across the border may not surprise you anymore.

The latest celebrity to share a photo with a Bollywood star is Komal Aziz, who is in the United States these days.

She shared a photo with Sanjay Dutt on her Instagram stories and told her followers that she “ran into him” at a shopping mall.

Photo: Instagram/Sanjay Dutt

If you’re looking for something refreshing on Instagram you should check out Komal’s reunion with her friends at several “Insta-worthy spots” across the States.

“Had to celebrate 11 years of friendship and shenanigans at Brooklyn’s most Insta-worthy spot.”

She went hiking in Los Angeles as well and her “mini reunion” with college friends at the beach will give you a wave of nostalgia.

Last month, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor shared a photo with Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar. It wasn’t long before Neha arrived on the post and left a comment that won hearts from Pakistan.

“You’re both so beautiful.”

Actor Imran Abbas has found a fan in Alka Yagnik too. She often praises his singing on Instagram and inquires about his new projects.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







