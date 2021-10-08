Friday, October 8, 2021  | 30 Safar, 1443
Komal Aziz ‘runs into’ Sanjay Dutt in US

Shares photos from 'Insta-worthy spots'

Posted: Oct 8, 2021
Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Sanjay Dutt

If you follow your favourite actors on Instagram, their photos with big names from across the border may not surprise you anymore.

The latest celebrity to share a photo with a Bollywood star is Komal Aziz, who is in the United States these days.

She shared a photo with Sanjay Dutt on her Instagram stories and told her followers that she “ran into him” at a shopping mall.

Komal Aziz meets Sanjay Dutt in America
If you’re looking for something refreshing on Instagram you should check out Komal’s reunion with her friends at several “Insta-worthy spots” across the States.

“Had to celebrate 11 years of friendship and shenanigans at Brooklyn’s most Insta-worthy spot.”

She went hiking in Los Angeles as well and her “mini reunion” with college friends at the beach will give you a wave of nostalgia.

Last month, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor shared a photo with Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar. It wasn’t long before Neha arrived on the post and left a comment that won hearts from Pakistan.

“You’re both so beautiful.”

Actor Imran Abbas has found a fan in Alka Yagnik too. She often praises his singing on Instagram and inquires about his new projects.

