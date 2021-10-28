Katrina Kaif reportedly marrying in December

Is the next big wedding in Bollywood just around the corner?

Katrina Kaif is set to tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal in December, according to reports by several Indian news websites.

The event has been scheduled for the first week of December and the two will exchange wedding vows at a resort called Six Senses Fort Bawara in Sawai Madhopur. It was originally owned by the Rajasthan royal family and includes two temples and a palace.

If reports are anything to go by, the couple will be wearing popular designer Sabyasachi on their special day. Sabyasachi has dressed Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma and other top Bollywood ladies. His saris and bridal creations are the first choice at celebrations across India.

Despite reports, there has been no confirmation from either Katrina or Vicky. Rumours of their engagement first started circulating in August and the two have been linked since 2019 and spotted at several occasions.

Apart from Katrina and Vicky, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are rumoured to be marrying at the end of the year too.

Vicky Kaushal made his debut with Masaan in 2015. He has since appeared in several hit films, including Sanju, Raazi and Udi. He was last seen in Sardar Udham.

Katrina, on the other hand, is gearing up for Sooryavanshi, opposite Akshay Kumar.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.