Karwa Chauth ad featuring same-sex couple removed after backlash

Dabur has issued an apology after receiving severe criticism and threats over an advertisement featuring a same-sex couple.

The company stated that it has removed its Karwa Chauth campaign from social media.

“Fem’s [bleach cream by Dabur] Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments.”

Fem’s Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments. pic.twitter.com/hDEfbvkm45 — Dabur India Ltd (@DaburIndia) October 25, 2021

The now removed video shows two young women preparing for the Hindu festival Karwa Chauth. It appears from their discreet conversation that they are fasting for their husbands but it is only towards the end it is revealed that they were referring to themselves. The women view each other’s faces through the sieves and break their fast in the presence of a mother-in-law.

The advertisement, released on October 22, prompted a strong reaction on social media, with many people accusing the brand of “mocking Hindu festivals” and “destroying culture”.

Selling fake products and producing false and hinduphobic ads to destroy our culture #BoycottFem&dabur @NSO365 pic.twitter.com/h5qx4Qjieu — Biswajit Nayak (@biswajitnayak24) October 24, 2021

Remove this ad right now dabur #BoycottFem pic.twitter.com/ZIz6gtml7s — Brajesh Dhakad (@Brajesh8103835) October 24, 2021

#BoycottFem&Dabur

Why these kind of woke experiments are being deliberately done only with Hindu Festivals & traditions only..?

Very inappropriate way to show the importance of hindu festival…@NSO365 @nshuklaindia pic.twitter.com/dbFA8cGuhc — KK Paliwal (@kk_paliwal) October 24, 2021

Hindu festivals are constantly being targeted , this time Dabur’s Fem Bleach comes with a very bad advertisement , in which a lesbian couple is shown making fun of karwa chauth

🚫🚫🚫🚫#BoycottFem & Dabur pic.twitter.com/bhrp8OB4cU — मनीश (@Manish_117) October 24, 2021

According to reports by Indian media, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra called for an action against Dabur if the company didn’t remove the video.

“Today, they are showing two women celebrating Karwa Chauth. Tomorrow, they will come up with an advertisement that shows two men getting married. We cannot allow anyone to show such objectionable content,” Narottam said at a press conference on Monday.

This is the second Indian advertisement to be taken down this month. Last week, Fabindia came under fire for naming one of their Diwali campaigns Jashn-e-Riwaaz. The brand faced allegations of renaming a Hindu festival and that too with an Urdu title. Subsequently, Fabindia removed the ad and later clarified that Jashn-e-Riwaaz was never a Diwali campaign.

Last month, Alia Bhatt’s Mohey advertisement had gone viral and she was attacked for questioning Kanyadan (a ritual involving a father giving away his daughter at Hindu weddings).

