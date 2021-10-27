Wednesday, October 27, 2021  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1443
Karwa Chauth ad featuring same-sex couple removed after backlash

Dabur apologises for ‘hurting sentiments’

Posted: Oct 27, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago

Photo: Twitter

Dabur has issued an apology after receiving severe criticism and threats over an advertisement featuring a same-sex couple.

The company stated that it has removed its Karwa Chauth campaign from social media.

“Fem’s [bleach cream by Dabur] Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments.”

The now removed video shows two young women preparing for the Hindu festival Karwa Chauth. It appears from their discreet conversation that they are fasting for their husbands but it is only towards the end it is revealed that they were referring to themselves. The women view each other’s faces through the sieves and break their fast in the presence of a mother-in-law.  

The advertisement, released on October 22, prompted a strong reaction on social media, with many people accusing the brand of “mocking Hindu festivals” and “destroying culture”.

According to reports by Indian media, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra called for an action against Dabur if the company didn’t remove the video.

“Today, they are showing two women celebrating Karwa Chauth. Tomorrow, they will come up with an advertisement that shows two men getting married. We cannot allow anyone to show such objectionable content,” Narottam said at a press conference on Monday.

This is the second Indian advertisement to be taken down this month. Last week, Fabindia came under fire for naming one of their Diwali campaigns Jashn-e-Riwaaz. The brand faced allegations of renaming a Hindu festival and that too with an Urdu title. Subsequently, Fabindia removed the ad and later clarified that Jashn-e-Riwaaz was never a Diwali campaign.

 
 
 

Last month, Alia Bhatt’s Mohey advertisement had gone viral and she was attacked for questioning Kanyadan (a ritual involving a father giving away his daughter at Hindu weddings).

