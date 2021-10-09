Kangana Ranaut says Aryan Khan’s ‘mistakes mustn’t be glorified’

Kangana Ranaut has shared her two cents on the highly publicised arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on drug charges.

The case took a turn Friday after Aryan’s bail was rejected by the court and he was sent in 14-day judicial custody. The 23-year-old was arrested last week after Mumbai’s Narcotics Control Bureau raided a rave on a cruise ship. Aryan is facing charges of possessing and using banned substances.

Kangana has responded to the controversy by taking a dig at the “Bollywood mafia”, saying that people do make mistakes, but they must not be glorified.

“I hope this will give him perspective and also make him realise the consequences of his actions,” Kangana said, referring to Aryan’s arrest. “Hopefully it can evolve him and make him a better person.”

Photo: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut

Kangana added that it is not good to gossip about someone when they are vulnerable, but, at the same time, it is criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong.

Kangana’s reaction came after Hrithik posted an open letter on Instagram, assuring Aryan that things will be all right and that he should “own everything he experiences”.

Actor Suniel Shetty was the first celebrity to break the silence on Aryan’s arrest. He requested the media to “give that child a breather and let the real reports come out”.

Aryan’s lawyer has argued that he was arrested only on the “basis of chat messages” and was on the ship because he had been invited. “Aryan had no ticket, no cabin or seat on the cruise.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

