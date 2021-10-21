Thursday, October 21, 2021  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1443
Inside Usman Mukhtar’s intimate mayun

His nikkah took place in April

Posted: Oct 21, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Myd Events

Usman Mukhtar, whose simple nikkah ceremony was held in April, is all set to organise his wedding the grand way.

At the time of his nikkah, the actor had revealed that he decided on a small, socially distant gathering due to the lockdown. 

Now nearly seven months after his nikkah, Usman’s mayun was held on Wednesday. He chose a beige shalwar kameez and completed his look with an embroidered shawl. Zunaira wore a matching silk outfit and paired it with traditional jewellery.

The event was attended by their close family and friends.

Photos and videos from the private event are doing the rounds on social media, especially one in which Usman is being fed mithai.

Usman is best known for playing Aswad in the continuing drama serial Hum Kahan kay Sachay Thay alongside Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan.   

