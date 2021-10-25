Monday, October 25, 2021  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Inside Shahveer Jafry’s star-studded wedding

The Youtuber married fashion designer Ayesha Beig

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Shahveer Jafry

Shahveer Jafry tied the knot with fashion designer Ayesha Beig in a lavish ceremony attended by actors and YouTubers.

Shahveer, who was busy sharing highlights from the festivities last week, chose a black sequined sherwani and paired it with a red embroidered shawl. Ayesha was wearing a traditional red bridal ensemble and completed her look with gold jewellery.

Zoya Nasir was spotted at the event in a blue and pink sari by Lajwanti. She posed with YouTubers Zaid Ali and Sham Idrees.

Areeba Habib and Ashir Wajahat have extended best wishes and congratulations to the couple.

Shahveer and Ayesha were engaged in December last year.

Shahveer Jafry is one of the most popular YouTubers with over three million subscribers. His collaborations with Zaid Ali have millions of views.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Shahveer Jafry wedding
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
shahveer jafry, YouTube, shahveer jafry wedding
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Preity Zinta disappointed over fans attacking Indian players after defeat
Preity Zinta disappointed over fans attacking Indian players after defeat
Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed celebrate Pakistan’s ‘world-class’ win against India
Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed celebrate Pakistan’s ‘world-class’ win against India
Momin Saqib’s ‘halaat’ have finally changed
Momin Saqib’s ‘halaat’ have finally changed
Shah Rukh Khan wears Pakistani designer in Diwali ad
Shah Rukh Khan wears Pakistani designer in Diwali ad
Inside Shahveer Jafry’s star-studded wedding
Inside Shahveer Jafry’s star-studded wedding
Friends actor James Michael Tyler passes away
Friends actor James Michael Tyler passes away
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.