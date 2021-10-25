Inside Shahveer Jafry’s star-studded wedding

Shahveer Jafry tied the knot with fashion designer Ayesha Beig in a lavish ceremony attended by actors and YouTubers.

Shahveer, who was busy sharing highlights from the festivities last week, chose a black sequined sherwani and paired it with a red embroidered shawl. Ayesha was wearing a traditional red bridal ensemble and completed her look with gold jewellery.

Zoya Nasir was spotted at the event in a blue and pink sari by Lajwanti. She posed with YouTubers Zaid Ali and Sham Idrees.

Areeba Habib and Ashir Wajahat have extended best wishes and congratulations to the couple.

Shahveer and Ayesha were engaged in December last year.

Shahveer Jafry is one of the most popular YouTubers with over three million subscribers. His collaborations with Zaid Ali have millions of views.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

