Inside Pakistan’s ‘Hidden Treasure’ at Dubai Expo 2020

The Dubai Expo 2020 kicked off this month with the best of the world coming together on one platform. Technological, architectural and cultural marvels have been set on display at the dazzling pavilions of more than 192 countries.

The 2020 edition is the first in the Middle East and expects roughly 25 million visitors until its end in March 2022. It is touted to become the biggest ever in the region.

The Pakistan Pavilion, with the theme “The Hidden Treasure”, has everyone talking. According to Principal Curator Noorjehan Bilgrami, The Hidden Treasure “illuminates the unique jewels of Pakistan unknown to many, both within and outside the country. The narrative of the Pakistan Pavilion reflects the poetic way in which the past, present and future are woven together as a tapestry that reveals the rich and layered history, culture, people and traditions of this land, while also highlighting the immense potential and possibilities it holds for the future.”

The Pakistan Pavilion has attracted a number of visitors from various countries, including France and India. A visitor from Delhi said that through the exhibition he learned of the Sikh history in Pakistan dating back to the times of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

One of the main highlights at the pavilion is the exhibition of the Dhaaba culture. Each month will feature local cuisine from a different province.

There have been contributions from some big names from Pakistan’s film and music. The soundtrack for the 2020 edition was created by musician Rohail Hyatt.

“It was clear that we had not set out to make songs, but instead, wanted to create something rich, with various musical styles of Pakistan,” Rohail said. “Thus was born the idea of an inclusive and abundant soundtrack, featuring classical, folk, Qawali; showcasing the cultural heritage of our great country, Pakistan.”

Jami and his team from Azad Films are showcasing their work Pakistan’s Sacred Spaces.

Highlights from the pavilion are being regularly shared on Instagram.

The pavilion’s dazzling facade has been designed by Rashid Rana. This ever-changing exterior is a true spectacle that represents the multifaceted sides of Pakistan, from seasons to culture.”

The first world expo was held in London in 1851.

