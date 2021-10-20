Indian brand pulls ‘Diwali’ ad with Urdu title after backlash

Indian clothing brand Fabindia has withdrawn an advertisement for its new collection Jashn-e-Riwaaz after it was attacked online for using an Urdu title, according to reports by Indian media.

Days after its launch before Diwali, calls for ban against Fabindia started gaining momentum on Monday. According to a now deleted Twitter post, the collection highlighted India’s culture.

“As we welcome the festival of love and light, Jashn-e-Riwaaz by Fabindia is a collection that beautifully pays homage to Indian culture.”

On Tuesday, Fabindia clarified, however, that Jashn-e-Riwaaz was not a Diwali collection, but a “celebration of Indian traditions”.

“Our Diwali collection is yet to be launched. It’s to be called Jhilmil-e-Diwali,” said a source in Fabindia.

The accusations thrown at Fabindia ranged from “renaming and damaging Diwali” to “preaching secularism on Hindu festivals”.

They renamed our Festival. Then let only Muslims visit their shop. Colleagues had plans to buy ethnic wear from Fab but have convinced them not to give them a single penny. Plan is on to register our protest in front of their shop situated in Bangalore.#BoycottFabIndia pic.twitter.com/23tCyky10G — Proud Sanatani Kashyap (@RWKashyap) October 18, 2021

Our festival will not be celebrated in your ways we request all youngsters to #BoycottFabIndia .

This is not a mistake it is well planed fabricated agenda to destroy Indian Culture. pic.twitter.com/Q8U3mKodTL — Hindu Rituals (@HiinduRituals) October 18, 2021

Diwali means Jashn-e-Riwaaz ???

This is another study of secularism!#BoycottFabIndia pic.twitter.com/x3oFow1QLi — Chetan Rajhans (@1chetanrajhans) October 18, 2021

The campaign drew ire from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party too. BJP leader Tejasvi Surya targeted the brand by saying that Deewali is not Jashn-e-Riwaaz.

“Deepavali is not Jashn-e-Riwaaz,” he tweeted. “This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attire, must be called out.”

Deepavali is not Jash-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out. And brands like @FabindiaNews must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures. https://t.co/uCmEBpGqsc — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) October 18, 2021

He added, “Brands like Fabindia must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures.”

Some people, however, defended the brand wondering how naming a campaign in Urdu can affect the spirit of a festival.

Boycott Fabindia is trending because they’ve poetically named their Diwali collection – Jashn-e-Riwaaz. This is beyond ridiculous. How does naming a collection in Urdu lessen your Diwali for you? — shunali khullar shroff (@shunalishroff) October 18, 2021

Last month, Alia Bhatt’s Mohey advertisement had gone viral and she was attacked for questioning Kanyadan (a ritual involving a father giving away his daughter at Hindu weddings).

In 2020, jewellery brand Tanishq came under fire for its Ekavatam campaign that showed an interfaith baby shower. Consequently, the ad was taken off air.

