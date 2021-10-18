Monday, October 18, 2021  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Imran Ashraf promises ‘insane love’ in upcoming music video

He will star opposite Sadia Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Imran Ashraf

Imran Ashraf has promised his followers that his upcoming music video will make them fall in love insanely.

“Teaser Alert: Fall in love to the point of insanity with Tera Deewana,” he wrote, calling the song by Soch the band “heart-warming”.

Imran will star in the video opposite model and actor Sadia Khan, who is known for playing the lead in the first two seasons of Khuda aur Muhabbat.  

The video will be directed by Adnan Kandhar and released on October 21. 

Sadia has shared the teaser with the same caption.

Tera Deewana is produced by singer Bilal Saeed and One Two Records.

Imran Ashraf was last seen in drama serial Raqs-e-Bismil, which featured Sarah Khan in the lead. Their pairing was appreciated by their fans and Imran was nominated for the Best Actor award at the 20th Lux Style Awards.

Sadia Khan, on the other hand, was spotted in Dubai where she celebrated her birthday with her friends. She even came across Aishwarya Rai, who had travelled to Dubai after walking the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week.

A number of television actors have starred in music videos, especially in Atif Aslam’s. He has roped in Mansha Pasha, Syra Yousuf and Sajal Ali.

Atif’s latest song Ajnabi featured Mahira Khan, who last starred with Atif in the film Bol in 2011. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Ashraf Music video
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
imran ashraf, sadia khan, imran ashraf music video
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mahira is 'taking challenges head-on' in Aik Hai Nigar
Mahira is ‘taking challenges head-on’ in Aik Hai Nigar
Fahad Mustafa thinks ‘ghabrana’ is unavoidable now
Fahad Mustafa thinks ‘ghabrana’ is unavoidable now
Imran Ashraf promises ‘insane love’ in upcoming music video
Imran Ashraf promises ‘insane love’ in upcoming music video
Russians back on Earth after filming first movie in space
Russians back on Earth after filming first movie in space
Mahira Khan pranked before performance at Lux Style Awards
Mahira Khan pranked before performance at Lux Style Awards
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.